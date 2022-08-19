Today is Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana City Council authorized plans for paving the entire length of Coler Avenue.
In 1972, despite a law banning the discharge of firearms within city limits, Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff gave the Sansone family permission to shoot a 5-foot boa constrictor they found in their yard. The family had called the Humane Society, but no employee was available to pick up the snake.
In 2007, construction was set to start on the newest Walgreens in Champaign-Urbana. It would replace the 14-year-old store at 1809 S. Philo Road, U, with one of the chain’s free-standing corner buildings with a drive-thru prescription window.