Today is Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Fairfield man was arrested for stealing a Ford car belonging to J.C. Roe of Homer earlier that month. He gave information that led to the arrest of a second man at Effingham.
In 2008, college presidents from about 100 of the nation’s best-known universities called on lawmakers to consider lowering the drinking age from 21 to 18, saying current laws actually encouraged dangerous binge drinking on campus.