Today is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small was scheduled to be in Champaign and Urbana the next day on a tour of Illinois hard roads. Originally, he was to have come to town by car, but the roads were so bad that he was instead to travel from Danville by interurban.
In 1971, Byron Wise was sworn in as the new superintendent of the Champaign County Educational Service Region. He succeeded Ernest M. Harshberger, who retired after 40 years as superintendent and 58 years in education. Wise had been Harshberger’s assistant since 1968.
In 2006, 15 people applied for the vacant at-large seat on the Champaign City Council that became vacant when Kathy Ennen resigned, effective June 30, because she and her husband were moving to North Carolina.