Today is Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a public hearing on the proposed paving of East Church Street from Wright to First Street, Champaign, was held by the Champaign council, but no action had been taken. A large majority of the property owners were in favor of the plan, and the objections of all who were not were considered at the hearing. The pavement probably would be constructed at an approximate cost of $44,000 (about $785,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, Tuscola officials said a simulated train disaster went “excellently well.” The emergency scene was set up along the Illinois Central tracks behind Jones Lumber Co., where firefighters, civil-defense workers and police responded to a simulated train wreck that supposedly injured 22 and killed two.
In 2007, Yahoo planned to hire “upwards of 100 people” from the Motorola software design center in Champaign and have an office up and running in a month or so, a Yahoo vice president said. Motorola’s center was located on the north end of the UI Research Park.