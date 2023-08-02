Today is Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Champaign’s motorcycle police officer, Paul Lytle, resigned his position to go to Indianapolis to attend his seriously ill wife.
In 1973, University of Illinois Associate Chancellor for Affirmative Action and Dean of Student Personnel Miriam Sheiden went on disability leave. At the UI since 1947, Sheiden cited a continuing ailment as reason for her departure.
In 2008, Kenneth Sean Kelly, 35, of Champaign pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the July 4, 2006, slaying of Jeremiah Haigh. Mr. Haigh, 58, and his wife, Sue Haigh, 66, were found fatally beaten and stabbed in their home on July 4, 2006.