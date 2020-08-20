Today is Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign Fire Department enjoyed a feast of fried lamb and the trimmings. It came because of the generosity of Champaign meat dealer Al Stumpf. The feed pleased the Champaign firemen better than a week’s vacation.
In 1970, Sen. Ralph Tyler Smith, R-Ill., said that Democrat Adlai Stevenson could not beat him without voter fraud in Cook County. Daniel Pierce, Stevenson’s campaign manager, said that Smith “sounds like he is already making excuses for losing in November.”
In 2005, Oakwood school officials and staff were working hard to clear mold from several areas of Oakwood Grade School before the first full week of school. Students and staff came Friday morning for a couple of hours at Oakwood Elementary School, but those in affected rooms spent that time in the gymnasium while workers were cleaning up the mold. Later, school officials noticed mold on books, desks and other items in about three classrooms and a social workers’ room in the grade school’s addition, completed in 2003.