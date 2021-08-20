Today is Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, reports indicated there was serious damage to the corn crop in Illinois and neighboring states because of excessive drought. An extended trip through Iowa indicated a 20 percent loss there.
In 1971, ex-Illinois football star Claude “Buddy” Young kicked off a national campaign to raise $4.5 million (about $30 million in today’s dollars) to provide a home and medical expenses for former athletes whose fortunes had turned sour.
In 2006, a University of Illinois student was hospitalized in serious condition after falling from a third-floor window of a fraternity house. The 19-year-old student was highly intoxicated when he fell from a window of Theta Chi fraternity, 1404 S. Lincoln Ave., U., at about 3 a.m. that Saturday, according to the Urbana Police Department. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.