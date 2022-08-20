Today is Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, completely redecorated and refinished, the Rialto Theater was to reopen after being closed for several weeks with a showing of D.W. Griffith’s “True Heart Susie.”
In 1972, John Ellis and Sons of Penfield took honors in cattle competition at the Illinois State Fair. The Ellis family showed the grand champion bull in the Brown Swiss competition.
In 2007, family, friends and community members attended an emotional memorial service honoring Army Spc. Justin Penrod at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet. Spc. Penrod was killed Aug. 11 in Iraq. “Sometimes, God takes our sharpest and brightest stars,” said Bud Hooser, commander of Mahomet American Legion Post 1015.