Today is Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three teenage boys from Lansing, Mich., were found sleeping in a car in Rantoul that had been stolen from Charlotte, Mich. The trio admitted stealing the car and looting a filling station and store as they headed to Texas to find work.
In 2008, union members unhappy with raises awarded to University of Illinois employees were to stage a rally in the middle of move-in day for new students. UI President B. Joseph White the previous month announced raises averaging 2 percent for UI faculty and 1.5 percent for other staff, citing a tight budget and increasing costs, particularly on the energy front.