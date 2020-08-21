Today is Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, it was getaway day at the Champaign County Fair. All exhibits were released at 3 p.m., and by evening, most of the race horses were loaded for shipment, nearly all of them headed for the state fair. The management was unable to say how the fair came out financially, but it was believed that receipts probably would exceed revenue.
In 1970, Urbana school district Superintendent Ray Braun said any strike that fall by teachers would be illegal. “Our agreement with the Urbana Education Association makes a strike illegal,” he said. “Illinois law also makes it illegal.”
In 2005, incoming freshmen got their first taste of the Illini spirit: orange-clad, water-toting I-Guides swarmed over incoming cars, soothed hot, stressed parents and whisked students’ belongings away on rattling carts. That year, move-in day was a two-day event at the University of Illinois, starting with an estimated 7,500 freshmen on the first day. On the second, the chaos continued when the rest of the students, about 32,000 of them, returned to campus.