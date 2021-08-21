Today is Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, an effort was being made to complete by the next night the state road east of Urbana, thus connecting two spans that would offer a continuous strip of pavement 45 miles long between Seymour and Danville.
In 1971, tuition hikes for that fall approved by Southern Illinois University trustees earlier that year were suspended by the same board. Several state universities had not increased their tuition rates, the SIU trustees noted.
In 2006, NASA astronaut Joe Tanner planned to take only two items with him on his last launch into space the next week — a gearshift knob from his oldest son’s 1969 Camaro and his youngest son’s keychain ornament. The tokens were memorabilia of Tanner’s last spaceflight for his sons, Tanner said. “They are understanding and proud of their papa,” the Danville native said by phone from his Texas office. “At the same time, they’re a little bit concerned about their father’s well-being.”