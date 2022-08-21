Today is Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the usual number of applicants would appear for a hearing for citizenship papers at the next month’s naturalization day in circuit court. Owing to government restrictions during the war, the applications of Germans and Austrians were held up, but it was presumed that those restrictions would be removed and that the petitions of Teutonic applicants would receive a hearing on the opening day of court.
In 1972, general offices for the Solo Cup Co., one of the leaders in the manufacture of paper and plastic cups and other related items for the home and industry, would be moved to the company’s new plant at 1505 E. Main St., U. The company’s main offices, then in Chicago, would be moved to Urbana with production set to begin in October.
In 2007, University of Illinois Chancellor Richard Herman addressed thousands of freshmen who packed into a humid Assembly Hall for an official welcome to their college career. Students wore Orange T-shirts, yelled “I-L-L” and “I-N-I” and put up with the subtle smell of livestock from the South Farms.