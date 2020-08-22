Today is Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana’s newest infant industry, the Clifford-Jacobs Forging Company, was growing rapidly and gave promise of developing into an enterprise that would employ several thousand men. Company President W.E. Clifford said the proximity to the University of Illinois was a big inducement for skilled workmen to locate to the area so that their children could attend the university.
In 1970, as new medical and mental-health programs went into effect, the demand for nurses in the United States would grow at an unprecedented rate, U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, told nurses graduating from the Champaign School of Practical Nursing at Edison Junior High School in Champaign.
In 2005, Allerton Park officials were allowing deer hunting inside the park again, and they were expanding it to include more hunters, more areas of the park and shotgun hunting for three days in November. Officials said the park was still overpopulated with deer, which were destroying vegetation. The University of Illinois first allowed deer hunting on a limited basis in the park the previous fall, in an attempt to reduce the deer herd, assess the health of the deer and evaluate both how to manage the herd and the effect a hunt might have.