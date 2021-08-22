Today is Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Third and Healey streets in Champaign was the scene of another car traffic accident when a Ford coupe crashed into the end of the Oregon Street streetcar, throwing the occupants from the auto. The victims were taken to Burnham Hospital to have shards of glass removed from their faces.
In 1971, Bob Blackman, only the fifth University of Illinois football coach in 63 years, led his team onto the field for photographs. Football practice was to begin two days later.
In 2006, Rantoul Township High School teachers voted to file an intent-to-strike vote, a move that started the clock ticking and put pressure on stalled contract negotiations. “We’re apprehensive, uneasy,” said Michelle Strater, a spokeswoman for the Rantoul Township High School Teachers Association, which represented 63 teachers at the high school. “This is weighing heavily on our minds, when what we should be thinking about is school opening (today) and what’s going to happen the rest of the week,” Strater said.