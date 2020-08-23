Today is Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a Ford car belonging to Glenn Gard of Pesotum was stolen from in front of the Alexander Lumber plant on South Neil Street. It later was found outside the city with all of its tires missing.
In 1970, plans were nearing completion for a huge daylong celebration marking the dedication of the $56 million federal reservoir on the Kaskaskia River at Shelbyville. The lake was forming behind the imposing concrete-and-earthen dam after the spillway gates were lowered Aug. 1 to start backing up water from the Kaskaskia.
In 2005, the new general manager of Market Place Shopping Center said that fall’s opening of the Courtyard at Market Place wing was his most immediate project. Dennis Robertson started his new job July 20 after serving as assistant general manager at Northbrook Court in Northbrook for two years.