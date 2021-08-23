Today is Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Fair Association threw open the gates of the sodden grounds but had to cancel virtually everything because of the muddy conditions.
In 1971, enrollment in the Champaign school district that fall was expected to total 11,456. That would be about 476 fewer than the previous year’s total.
In 2006, Rantoul's economic director said one of the biggest challenges facing the community was dealing with the impact the planned Walmart SuperCenter would have on the economy. Walmart, which already operated a store in east Rantoul, had announced plans to move to a proposed SuperCenter near Interstate 57. Economic Development Director Reed Berger, who said he visited representatives from half of Rantoul's businesses since May, told the Rantoul Economic Development Commission that many of the businesses were worried about the effects the SuperCenter would have on their sales.