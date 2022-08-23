Today is Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the prayers of area farmers for rain were answered with a vengeance. A light drizzle starting at 9 o’clock turned into a steady, beating rain by midnight, and from then on a downpour that continued all night. Measurements taken at the University of Illinois weather station showed a rainfall of 1.7 inches, just in time to save the corn crop from serious damage. Many Twin City streets were flooded as a result of the deluge, the sewers being clogged and unable to carry off the water.
In 1972, the city council unanimously endorsed Monticello Mayor Richard O’Dell’s recent order to “let the town whistle blow.” O’Dell ended the tradition temporarily two weeks previous after a complaint voiced at the most recent city council meeting. A petition signed by 638 citizens was submitted to the council demanding the whistling be reinstated at 7 a.m., noon, and 5 and 10 p.m.
In 2007, police and fire vehicles joined members of the Patriot Guard to escort the body of Army Spc. Justin Penrod from Willard Airport to the Urbana Assembly of God. Spc. Penrod died in a bomb blast in Iraq on Aug. 11. The 24-year-old veteran had lived in Danville and Mahomet and was on his second military tour in Iraq. Burial with full military honors was set in Danville National Cemetery.