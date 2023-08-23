Today is Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana city clerk reported that since April 1, permits were issued for 68 construction projects totaling more than $800,000 worth of building.
In 1973, a report that was part of the University of Illinois’ long-range goals said enrollment level would increase by 300 students per year, reaching 36,000 students in 1980.
In 2008, Champaign County Board member Ralph Langenheim, an Urbana Democrat, was promoting a proposed Frank Gallo sculpture of Abe Lincoln for the plaza in front of the Champaign County Courthouse. Twenty-one feet tall, it would resemble one of the mysterious Easter Island sculptures, only with a stovepipe hat.