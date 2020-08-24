Today is Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, University of Illinois Athletic Director "G" Huff was to be the special guest at a banquet Sept. 9 for the winning team in the Champaign Commercial baseball league.
In 1970, the Champaign school board was set to consider approval of a tentative contract agreement with teachers that didn't increase beginning pay above $7,800 a year but made more generous increases in pay for career teachers.
In 2005, after the late Albert Marien concluded a 37-year career as chimesmaster at the University of Illinois in 1994, playing the 15-bell chime atop Altgeld Hall, his friends and others got behind a long-deferred proposal to either expand the chime to a carillon (a chime has between nine and 22 bells; a carillon has 23 or more) or build a new carillon on campus. The previous month, the UI Board of Trustees approved the site and design of a 185-foot-tall brick tower and carillon that was to be located on a new quadrangle west of the ACES Library. Much of the estimated $2.4 million cost of the tower was to come from a $1.5 million gift from H. Richard McFarland of Indianapolis.