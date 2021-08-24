Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, an American airplane capable of shattering all existing airspeed records had been built at the government flying field at Dayton, Ohio. The marvel plane reached 175 mph in a recent test over McCook Field.
In 1971, plans for a new motel complex at Interstate 74 and U.S. 45 were revealed before the Urbana Plan Commission. Peoria attorney Larry Leoken did not identify the petitioner but said the motel would be part of the Motel 6 chain.
In 2006, Rantoul’s radio station had gone from sports to Spanish. Businessman Ruben Acevedo of Carpentersville purchased WJCI AM 1460, which formerly hosted an ESPN all-sports format, and converted it to a Hispanic station.