Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Clifford S. Love of Sidney succeeded Clair W. Brown as junior farm adviser for Vermilion County and reported at the bureau to begin familiarizing himself with his duties.
In 1972, David Hurder, 17, and Bruce Byrd, 16, took time out from Centennial High School football practice to go to the Champaign police station, where they were issued a meritorious citation for help in the arrest of two men for armed robbery of the Shop ‘n Go food store on South Mattis Avenue.
In 2007, the Champaign County Courthouse was to get a 130-foot clock tower, visible from Interstate 74. The clock tower would be the same height as that of the original 1901 courthouse.