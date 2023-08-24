Today is Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, with inclement weather threatening, the Champaign County Fair was set to open with the main events for the day being horse racing.
In 1973, a settlement was reached in the Urbana teacher contract negotiations, federal mediator Leon Groves said. The main sticking points: salary, binding arbitration in grievance procedures, class size and nontenure teacher rights.
In 2008, Bombay Indian Grill, a restaurant that served northern Indian food in a casual Campustown setting, was to open a second restaurant catering to customers interested in a fine-dining experience. The owner, Kishan Sharma, leased the former Basmati Indian Cuisine restaurant at 302 S. First St., C, and planned to open another Bombay Indian Grill there in September.