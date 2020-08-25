Today is Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Owen Picknell made arrangements to start a meat market in the Bash building, 605 S. Fifth St., C. It would be conducted on a cash-and-carry plan and was expected to appeal strongly to union labor.
In 1970, a fire, believed to be the work of arsonist, destroyed a park bandstand in Rantoul. The wooden structure was built by the Rantoul Jaycees, who donated time and material to construct the bandstand in the village park.
In 2005, voters would be able to vote in person before Election Day and even on Saturdays and Sundays under a bill Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed into law. At the time, absentee voting was allowed by mail only if a voter had a good reason for not being available on Election Day. That provision was still in place, but voters could cast their ballots in person under the new early-voting law for any reason at all. The early-voting period would start 22 days before the election and continue until the Thursday before Election Day.