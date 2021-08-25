Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small, despite his indictment and arrest on charges of embezzling from the state treasury, would be the Republican candidate for governor in three years, said state Sen. Richard Meentz of Ashkum.
In 1971, about 50 teachers were picketing Rantoul Township High School after the teachers union voted to go on strike following a meeting. The school board, meanwhile, said school would be open the next day.
In 2006, a celebration of Chief Illiniwek was expected to draw maybe 2,000 or more to downtown Gibson City for food, music and entertainment. All guests were encouraged to dress in orange and blue. Mayor Daniel Dickey came up with the idea the previous year.