Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an 8-year-old boy from Missouri who was in town visiting family was struck and killed by a northbound train while playing on the Illinois Central tracks near the Green Street subway.
In 1972, leaders in the C-U community and fellow Salvation Army workers paid tribute to Brigadier and Mrs. William Kyle for 81 years of “combined service to God and humanity.” Bill and Lenore Kyle were honored at a civic retirement dinner at The Ramada Inn.
In 2007, when Yahoo began operations in Champaign the next week, employees would find themselves in plush surroundings. They would work from the Champaign Country Club while temporary space in the University of Illinois Research Park was readied for them.