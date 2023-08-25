Today is Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Chicago firm was awarded the contract for building a new depot in Champaign for the Illinois Central Railroad, estimated to cost $400,000 (about $7.1 million in today's dollars).
In 1973, a housing shortage at the University of Illinois forced more than 500 students to find temporary quarters, including fraternity and sorority houses.
In 2008, Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said he was concerned over the fate of the 100 to 120 people who live at the Prairie City Trailer Park, since it appeared the park had been sold and intended for development. The trailer park was located south of the exit ramp of Interstate 57.