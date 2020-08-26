Today is Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, local Boy Scout director Dan Elwell was proposing that university students who found themselves temporarily homeless could stay in tents and bunks in Washington Park on Daniel street near campus. The “Scout Student Relief” would allow up to 50 students to find a comfortable bed for their first night or two in Champaign.
In 1970, Harold Baker, a Champaign attorney, was hired as a hearing officer for student discipline cases at the University of Illinois Senate Committee on Student Discipline.
In 2005, state Sen. Rick Winkel’s colleagues said they would miss him and the way he has represented the University of Illinois and the rest of his district over the previous decade. Winkel, an Urbana Republican, told The News-Gazette that he would not seek re-election to his 52nd District seat, saying he wanted to take his career in a new direction. “It’s really a personal career decision,” Winkel said. “I love being a state senator, I love the process, I love lawmaking, I love fighting the fight and representing my constituents. But at this point, it’s time for a different career path.”