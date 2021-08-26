Today is Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, two small children were killed as they played along the Illinois Central Railroad right-of-way a mile north of Savoy. The victims were Leslie Todd, 1, and Junior Todd, 3. The Seminole Limited was traveling at about 60 miles per hour.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie, who stopped by the Fighting Illini football practice, predicted that Coach Bob Blackman’s team would finish first in the Big Ten.
In 2006, state Senate candidate Mike Frerichs, D-Gifford, challenged Danville Republican Judy Myers to a series of 10 debates, which launched a debate of its own over whether to invite Socialist Equality Party candidate Joe Parnarauskis. “Judy Myers has previously expressed an interest in open government, and I can’t think of a more democratic, open vehicle for voter participation than a vigorous schedule of debates,” Frerichs stated in a news release. Myers said she was willing to discuss a debate schedule but scolded Frerichs for challenging Parnarauskis’ nominating petitions and urged that he be included in the debates.