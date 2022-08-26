Today is Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, English Brothers of Champaign were low bidders on the general contract for the construction of the memorial stadium to be erected at the University of Illinois. The stadium will be a novel form of construction and will seat 58,000 people on the two sides of the field, almost within the limits of the two goalposts.
In 2007, about 150 people — most wearing red shirts, symbolizing the blood of Jesus Christ — marched behind an ambulance and a white hearse along a route from Danville High School to Lincoln Park. Some sang and carried signs that said “Fight for the family” and “Nobody is judging you” during an anti-drug march in Danville.