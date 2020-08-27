Today is Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana Mayor James Elmo Smith issued the following proclamation: “In recognition of ratification of the Susan H. Anthony Suffrage Amendment and in accordance with the declaration of the Federation of Women’s clubs of the state of Illinois, it is hereby requested that at the hour of 12 o’clock, noon, Saturday, August 28, there be an expression of pleasure and elation of this momentous event by blowing of whistles and ringing of bells in the city of Urbana.”
In 1970, a small group of men and women met in West Side Park to mark the 50th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and to demand equal treatment for women.
In 2005, all seven bids to construct a fire station in southwest Champaign exceeded the architect’s estimated cost by at least $500,000. As a result, the city of Champaign was planning to rebid the project and was dropping plans for a 4,500-square-foot basement in an effort to bring the project in under the $2 million budget.