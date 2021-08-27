Today is Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, some 3,000 farmers attended a picnic held at the M.E. Leigh farm near St. Joseph. Presentations, readings and educational programs were presented, and there was horseshoe pitching and baseball.
In 1971, school opened on schedule at Rantoul Township High School with teachers assuming their regular positions, pending acceptance of an agreement presented to the school board by teachers that morning.
In 2006, police were called the night before to break up a large fight at the Canopy Club, 708 S. Goodwin Ave., that left several injured. According to a police report, Urbana police were called to the club at 12:50 a.m. and found a large fight going on. Several people were injured and wound up getting treatment at local hospitals. The report listed 11 people as victims.