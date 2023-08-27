Today is Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, total attendance for the Champaign County Fair was estimated at 12,000, less than half of what previous fairs drew on a single “big day.” The fair board was considering whether to resolve or revise the system in a way to give the public what it wanted.
In 1973, for the second consecutive year, singer-songwriter Harry Chapin performed at the University of Illinois.
In 2008, a University of Illinois physics professor was awarded the 2007 National Medal of Science for his work in nuclear magnetic resonance. President George W. Bush was expected to present the award to Professor Charles Slichter in a Sept. 29 ceremony at the White House.