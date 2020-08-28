Today is Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the first competitive tractor contest of the Champaign County tractor dealers, held at the Frank Stamey farm north of Champaign, attracted about 5,000 people. It was held under the auspices of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie was to dedicate a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 74 between Kickapoo and Brimfield the next week. The opening of the stretch meant that the interstate would be fully open from Rock Island to Bloomington-Normal. A 30-mile stretch of I-74 between Champaign and Bloomington was slated to open in 1971.
In 2005, early planning for a jail expansion in Champaign County was on two tracks. The Champaign County Board was to hold three study sessions that fall, on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 15. The first session would consist of two opportunities for the county board to tour the county’s two jails, at 7 a.m. and noon. Both tours would take about an hour. Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh could also arrange group tours.