Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John Christmas, convicted wife slayer, could be hanged in a stockcade built in the jail yard, Sheriff Davis said. Davis said there was limited space inside the jail. He said he believed in public executions for the moral effect to be derived but would attempt nothing of the kind.
In 1971, the long-running disagreement between Rantoul Township High School teachers and their school board remained unresolved. Teachers had ratified an agreement early that morning and presented it to the board.
In 2006, the Champaign City Council was to consider whether to provide about $2 million in additional incentives to a Highland Park firm to redevelop the old Burnham City Hospital site. Pickus Companies of Highland Park notified the city in a June 9 letter that due to rising interest rates and construction costs, it needed to amend its October 2005 development agreement with the city. Pickus planned to build an 18-story apartment building on the site, as well as 102 for-sale condominiums on lots surrounding the main block.