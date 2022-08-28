Today is Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, members of the St. Joseph Christian church were said to be incensed over what they consider a desecration of their service of worship by members of the Ku Klux Klan who paraded down the church aisle and presented the pastor with a purse as a reward for a defense which he is said to have made in the interest of the Klan recently.
In 2007, the Monticello Police Department was preparing to arrest a former Monticello High School student in connection with an April 19 threat written on a mirror at the school alluding to the Virginia Tech massacre that threw the school into lockdown. The case moved forward after Monticello police received the results of tests from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab that compared the handwritten threat to hundreds of handwriting samples obtained from several persons of interest. The suspect, a female, is currently a college student.