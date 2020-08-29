Today is Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, ordinances providing for salaries for firemen and policemen were approved by the Champaign City Council. Both the police and fire chiefs were to be paid $2,000 a year. Police and firemen would be paid $130 a month for the first six months’ service, $135 a month for the next 12 months and $140 a month thereafter.
In 1970, Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota was to be a guest speaker at a fundraising dinner the next month for Robert Miller, Democratic candidate for Congress in the 22nd District.
In 2005, during walks through her neighborhood, Brenda Dwiggens of Danville occasionally noticed grass clippings, motor oil, even pet waste that people had dumped down the storm-sewer drains. She said she never gave it much thought until she met Jane Li, a volunteer coordinator with Prairie Rivers Network in Champaign, who made her neighborhood association aware of how dumping pollutes lakes and rivers and the water supply and told them how they could help through a storm-drain stenciling project. “We’re always looking for projects that will help keep our neighborhood clean and safe and beautiful,” said Dwiggens, president of the Lincoln Park Historic District Neighborhood Association. “We thought this one would help stop this problem at the source and help clean up our water system.”