Today is Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the dairy department at the University of Illinois was mourning the loss of a $5,000 Holstein bull ($77,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, the Rantoul Township High School board accepted an agreement with the teachers union that had previously been worked out by attorneys for both groups. The agreement included language that says the school board recognizes the union as a bargaining unit.
In 2006, the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter, closed since July while its new location was completed, was set to reopen. The agency planned an open house at its Stepping Stone shelter, thrift store, food pantry and emergency social-services program in the remodeled Heilig-Meyer furniture store on North Market Street in Champaign.