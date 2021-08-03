Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small left Danville for Kankakee, temporarily abandoning his state road-inspection tour. The governor, indicted the previous month by a Sangamon County grand jury, indicated he would defer any trip to Springfield — and a subsequent arrest — until Aug. 12. “Why don’t they come and arrest me?” Small said. “I’m not trying to evade them.”
In 1971, a $6 million project ($40 million in today’s dollars) to continue the revitalization of downtown Urbana was unveiled by the Broadway Development Corp. The project would include a two-story shopping mall, an 18-story office building and a multilevel parking deck. It would be known as Phase II of Lincoln Square and would be located at Broadway and Main streets.
In 2006, Downtown Danville Inc. started a market study on Bresee Tower in an effort to find a developer for the 12-story historic building. “We’ve never been the middleman. It’s a logical next step for us,” Executive Director Michelle Blanchard said. Downtown Danville signed a letter of intent in June with the building’s current owners, the Kentucky-based Land Company of Danville, to allow the nonprofit organization time to find a developer. The six-month agreement put off the donation of the building to other organizations.