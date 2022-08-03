Today is Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, two Yellow cabs were called to the Big Four yard office in Urbana, and apparently the summons was bogus, as no one there would acknowledge having sent it. The drivers waited 10 minutes or so then started back. At Elm Street and the Wabash tracks, they ran into a barrage of eggs — overripe ones, according to the police report of the incident. Why anyone should wish to treat two pure and innocent Yellow taxi drivers in this manner was beyond police comprehension, and the mystery remained unsolved.
In 1972, Urbana police were continuing to receive reports of break-ins at the Town and Country apartment complex on East Oakland Avenue. Two additional theft reports brought the total number to 10.
In 2007, a Fire and Police Memorial Committee, mostly made up of spouses of police and firefighters, was formed with the goal of raising $100,000 for a new memorial at the northeast corner of West Side Park in Champaign. The memorial was built in 1913 and honored the then two police officers and one firefighter in Champaign who died in the line of duty.