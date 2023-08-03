Today is Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana Association of Commerce invited former British premier Lloyd George to visit the city as he toured the United States and Canada that fall.
In 1973, Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District Director James Mansbridge presented proposals for a grid system of bus routes and a 5-cent fare reduction to the board of directors. The major change would see color-designated routes used for the past year replaced with five east-west routes and six north-south routes. The proposal also called for the initiation of a transfer system and extending service to nine areas in the community that had never had it before.
In 2008, volunteers, area residents, Champaign County Habitat for Humanity homeowners and local politicians gathered on a quiet stretch of Cottage Grove Avenue to officially welcome Maricela Corona to her home, the 50th one built by the organization and community.