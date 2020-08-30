Today is Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Illinois Central team copped the local Commercial league baseball pennant by defeating the Alexanders, 4-2, before a crowd of 1,200 on the Griggs Field. The railroad team finished the season 19-2. Alexanders was 16-5. The News-Gazette team was third at 13-7.
In 1970, the outlook was dim for a contract resolution between the Urbana Education Association and the Urbana school district. “If current conditions prevail, a withdrawal of professional services by teachers is imminent in Urbana, Monday, Aug. 31,” said Kenneth Bruce, executive director of Champaign-Urbana Teachers Inc.
In 2005, Susan Schimmel said she and her husband made the choice to move to an area of southwest Champaign that was not part of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District 19 years ago. “I believe if riding a bus is an integral part of your life, you would purchase a home in an area currently served by the MTD,” Schimmel said. But Schimmel’s home could soon become a part of the MTD district anyway. She was one of 182 people who packed the Sinai Temple for a public hearing on the MTD proposal to annex southwest Champaign into the district.