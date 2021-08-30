Today is Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the free tourist camp being established in Crystal Lake Park under the auspices of the Urbana Association of Commerce was rapidly assuming the appearance of a real campground. The latest addition was a large cooking oven. Running-water facilities could be added that fall.
In 1971, construction began on a $1 million-plus apartment complex in southeast Urbana. The 96-unit complex, known as Michigan East, was being developed by James O’Malley and the James O’Malley Co. of Champaign.
In 2006, plans for a new breast cancer institute on the Carle Foundation Hospital and clinic campus were expanded to include a whole new cancer center for Carle, clinic officials said. Under the new plans, the Mills Breast Cancer Institute -- to be built at the southeast corner of University Avenue and Orchard Street in Urbana -- would now be part of a 100,000-square-foot building that would also house the cancer center that was then in Carle's south clinic building.