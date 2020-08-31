Today is Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the contract for erecting the North Cunningham Avenue bridge, which was to be borne by the city of Urbana and the county, was awarded to George Faircloth for $8,250. The bridge was to be of concrete and would span the Boneyard cut-off a short distance north of the Big Four Railroad tracks.
In 1970, teachers in the Urbana school district were on strike. At a meeting Sunday night at the Urbana Civic Center, they voted 241-28 to withhold professional services. Superintendent Ray Braun cancelled Monday's institute day and Tuesday's first day of classes. School board President Lowell Fisher said the strike could last three or four weeks.
In 2005, a judge paved the way for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to annex property in southwest Champaign. Associate Judge Chase Leonhard denied a motion by residents of the area for an injunction that would prevent the MTD from voting to annex their land. The residents, led by Champaign County Board member Scott Tapley, wanted to prevent the annexation vote from happening before the next March, when voters of that area would consider a ballot question to create their own mass transit district, to be called the Champaign Southwest Mass Transit District.