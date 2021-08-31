Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the family of Lt. Bowen Busey got word that his body had arrived in Hoboken, N.J., and soon would return to Urbana. Lt. Busey was killed while leading an attack on a machine-gun nest in the Argonne forest during the final days of the war. He was the only son of Gen. and Mrs. S.T. Busey. Burial would be in Woodlawn Cemetery, where a memorial was to be erected to the younger Busey and his father, a Civil War hero.
In 1971, the Hunter-Webb Lumber Co., a fixture in Homer since the late 1800s, burned to the ground. The lumber yard had been operated for more than 60 years by the late H.M. Smoot and his son John. When John Smoot retired, he sold it to Hunter-Webb.
In 2006, a Champaign teen’s statements implicating himself in the brutal murder of a Parkland College police officer would be heard at his trial the next month. Champaign County Judge Thomas Difanis ruled that statements by Phillip Harris, 17, to Urbana police detectives a year ago were voluntary and that he had made a “knowing, intelligent waiver of his right to counsel.” Harris was one of three young men charged with the first-degree murder of Peter B. McLaughlin, 45, who was found dead Aug. 8, 2005, in his home in the 600 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana.