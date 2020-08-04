Today is Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Burnham Hospital campaign committee had been greatly encouraged by several recent gifts, including one for $25,000 (about $317,000 in today’s dollars) that was conditional on the campaign raising $175,000 (about $2.2 million today). A 20-foot “thermometer” was erected at The News-Gazette building in hopes that it would prompt more donations.
In 1970, the former Sheraton Motor Inn at 505 N. Cunningham Ave., U, was sold to Thomas E. Harrington and George Shapland of Champaign. They scheduled the inn’s reopening for early that fall.
In 2005, Central Illinois Bank selected as its new president an Urbana native who had extensive banking experience in the Peoria and St. Louis markets. Joseph T. Henderson, 51, joined the bank as president and chief executive officer, with responsibility for 17 banking offices in central Illinois.