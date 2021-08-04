Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana & Champaign Street Railway Co. refused to rescind its order, effective July 1, that reduced the wages of motormen and conductors by 5 cents an hour (about 75 cents an hour in today’s dollar), said a representative of employees.
In 1971, “I am happy with the first day,” Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District Managing Director Tom Evans said after the first day of full-pay service. Evans reported that $443.79 ($2,962.55 today) was collected from 1,775 people who rode the buses.
In 2006, the Savoy Village Board approved the final plat for the Burrell Subdivision, also known as the Village at Colbert Park apartments, and the preliminary plat for Phase II of the Courtyards at Prairie Fields subdivision. The Village at Colbert Park apartments were to be built on the south side of Church Street, near the corner of Church Street and U.S. 45.