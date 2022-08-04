Today is Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the university high school of the University of Illinois was to open Sept. 11. Registration would be limited to 250. Tuition was $25 per semester (about $450 in today’s dollars) for each pupil. No scholarships were offered.
In 1972, the Urbana City Council’s committee on public safety agreed recommend that the city advertise for bids for a new 100-foot ladder truck for the fire department requested by fire Chief C. Earl Paris.
In 2007, Renee Cloyd, mother of the late Austin Cloyd, who was among those killed in the Virginia Tech shootings, was all smiles as she watched the unveiling of the Austin Cloyd Way sign at the intersection of State and Church streets in Champaign. The honorary street designation covered two blocks of State from Hill to Park streets.