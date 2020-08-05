Today is Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, engineers employed by the city of Champaign were preparing plans for a general lighting system for the city similar to the boulevard system in operation in the business district.
In 1970, total assessed valuation in Champaign County dropped nearly $17 million over the previous year, said Supervisor of Assessments Joseph P. McNamara. The main reason was that for the first time that year, one piece of furniture and one automobile could be deducted by each householder.
In 2005, a proposed mass-transit service had a name — Champaign Southwest Mass Transit District — and a day in court — Aug. 29 — while Savoy officials worked to decide if they, too, wanted to form a separate district. The court hearing for the southwestern neighborhoods was schedule only a few hours before the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was to hold a hearing on enlarging its boundaries.