Today is Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, because of the delayed arrival of the body, funeral services for Pvt. Clarence Seth of Urbana, who died in France during the war, were postponed.
In 1971, the governor’s delivery of item vetoes on the University of Illinois budget was “a hatchet job,” said state Treasurer Alan Dixon, “because attacking the university seems a popular thing to do. There is no way that in this year when the state budget was increased by a billion dollars ... that the universities alone should have less to operate on than in the previous year.”
In 2006, a longtime Champaign-Urbana dry-cleaning business closed its doors because of the increasing costs of doing business, particularly complying with government regulations, its owner said. Denny Lincicome, owner of Denny’s Professional Cleaners & Launderers, said he closed his two locations in Urbana and one on Kirby Avenue in Champaign that day, the same day the business filed for bankruptcy.