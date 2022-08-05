Today is Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, for perhaps the first time in the history of the city of Urbana, the deposits in one of its banks stand at considerably more than $1 million. Over at the Urbana Banking Company, the total amount on deposit at the close of business was $1,103,000, which was believed to be a new high record for any Urbana bank. The sum came out of the community generally and was not the result of large amounts by state or county officials. It was a splendid indication not alone of the growth of the bank but also as to the satisfactory financial condition of the community.
In 1972, Clifford D. Russell was sentenced 14 to 30 years for the murder of his “good friend,” Vernon Richardson, on Jan. 9 in a mobile home in Champaign. After sentence was announced, Russell immediately informed Judge Morgan he wanted to exercise his rights to appeal.
In 2007, the long-awaited opening of the Walmart Supercenter in Rantoul was set for later that week. Store manager Rhonda Grisamore said the new store at 845 Broadmeadow Road would have many features the old store at 2040 Lon Drive didn’t.